Merton Joseph Bart III, age 52, passed away on January 13, 2020 at his home in Martin, GA. He was born October 26, 1967 and grew up in the Frederick/Walkersville area. He was known as Joe throughout his life. He worked during his lifetime as a mechanic and underwater welder once moving to GA in 2000. He enjoyed working on cars and had a love for old cars and his dogs.



He was a past member of Mt. Lodge #29 of the Knights of Pythias and a past member of Frederick Red Men's Club.



He also volunteered at the Walkersville Fire Company.



He is survived by: his wife Amy and stepdaughter Rachel of Martin, GA, his parents Merton J. Bart Jr. and stepmother Clara of Walkersville, his daughter Abby of Carlisle, PA, and his sister Michelle of Waynesboro, PA and her children - nieces Justine Study and Madison Wastler and nephews Jacob Hooper and Adam and Brett Wood. He is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.



A graveside service will be held on July 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery (Section GG) in Frederick, MD. Request mask be worn.



