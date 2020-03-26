|
Michael Christopher Joyce, 46 recently of Montgomery AL., was taken to heaven on Wednesday March 18, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born August 3, 1973 in Cheverly, MD.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Mark and Marie Joyce, his sister Christina Kelley, three daughters British Cline, Tirzah Joyce, Aiyana Correa, his aunt Renay Sexton and two grandchildren, Alayna & Milah.
A celebration of his life will be held at his sister's home 1918 E Main St, Waynesboro, PA, between 2-4 PM Sunday the 29th.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in his name to the , POB 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020