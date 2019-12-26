Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Crist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Crist

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Crist Obituary
Michael Lewis Crist, 57, of Middletown died unexpectedly Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was the husband of Michelle Crist and father of Cole Crist, Tyler Hickey, Justin Hickey and Daniel Hudack.

Born April 28, 1962 in Minnesota, he was the son of Lewis R. Crist and wife, Connie, of St. Louis, MO, and Jo-Ann Crist Power of Chambersburg, PA. He grew up in Rockville, Maryland.

He was a well respected businessman and a loving and devoted father to his family. He enjoyed watching his children play baseball and never missed a game. Whether it was here at Keller Field where he always sat under the scoreboard on the hill or a tournament in Myrtle Beach. He was always there. He was an avid golfer, loved the Redskins and loved traveling to Aruba, his second home, where he made many friends and memories there. He always said he wanted a fishing boat to live on and never leave. Always finding the same star fish, "Patrick" every year he went. He also loved a good night of playing the slots. He was loved and touched the lives of many and we are proud to call him our husband, our dad and our friend.

Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Karen "Candace" Crist, and two grandchildren, Jaden and Julian.

Michael was predeceased by his brother, John Cristopher Crist: and step-father, Mark Power.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, with a memorial service to begin at 2:30 pm. Officiating will be the Rev. Tim May.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -