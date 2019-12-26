|
Michael Lewis Crist, 57, of Middletown died unexpectedly Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was the husband of Michelle Crist and father of Cole Crist, Tyler Hickey, Justin Hickey and Daniel Hudack.
Born April 28, 1962 in Minnesota, he was the son of Lewis R. Crist and wife, Connie, of St. Louis, MO, and Jo-Ann Crist Power of Chambersburg, PA. He grew up in Rockville, Maryland.
He was a well respected businessman and a loving and devoted father to his family. He enjoyed watching his children play baseball and never missed a game. Whether it was here at Keller Field where he always sat under the scoreboard on the hill or a tournament in Myrtle Beach. He was always there. He was an avid golfer, loved the Redskins and loved traveling to Aruba, his second home, where he made many friends and memories there. He always said he wanted a fishing boat to live on and never leave. Always finding the same star fish, "Patrick" every year he went. He also loved a good night of playing the slots. He was loved and touched the lives of many and we are proud to call him our husband, our dad and our friend.
Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Karen "Candace" Crist, and two grandchildren, Jaden and Julian.
Michael was predeceased by his brother, John Cristopher Crist: and step-father, Mark Power.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, with a memorial service to begin at 2:30 pm. Officiating will be the Rev. Tim May.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019