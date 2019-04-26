Michael Eugene Watson, 66, of Jefferson, went home to the Lord on April 23, 2019. Through his life he found humor in most things and loved to banter back and forth with his brother, John. His younger sister, Karen seemed to be his priority as he looked out for family. Along with his youngest brother, Michael Paul Handy, the team was complete.



As a young man Uncle Sam sent him to the Army to serve overseas. After the service he put to use his skills acquired as an electrical tradesman, working 35 years for the same company, "Verizon", retiring in 2017.



Michael enjoyed books, movies, motorcycles and billiards where he taught a young friend, Heather, to play the game. He also enjoyed eating and visiting with the locals at the towns diner (Ingrams), now defunct. He was proudly and sadly the very last customer.



The Watson family has many branches. He leaves behind his mother, Mary Handy (Palmer) and step father, Paul Handy of Florida; brother, John R. Watson and Natalie (Walsh) of Ohio; sister, Karen Terrell and Andy of Maryland; brother, Michael Paul Handy and Sharon (Sapp) of Florida; Aunt, Martha Maliske of Arizona; Uncle Lou (Bud) Palmer of California; Aunt Eleanor Watson of Maryland; Uncle Scott Hudgins of Oklahoma; Uncle Harold Watson and Barbara of Oklahoma. He also had 14 first cousins, many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and his best friends, Ray Galemo of Maryland and Mike Regan of Virginia. Michael was preceded in death by his father, John Ross Watson and cousin, Stephen Jean Lagotte.



A Celebration of Michael's life and reception will be held at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opsossumtown Pike Frederick, MD 21702 on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1420 Oakhill Avenue Youngstown, Ohio 44507 on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow at the Belmont cemetery on Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the .



Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneral.com.