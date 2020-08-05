Michael Fedorko

Michael John Fedorko, 68, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 1, 1953, he was a son of the late John (USN Ret.) and Bolvine Koval Fedorko. Michael grew up in Prince Georges County and had worked at one time for the Census Bureau.Surviving are his sisters, Carol A, Cornwell and Mary A. Olliges and husband John and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and John Fedorko and brother-in-law, James Cornwell.Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.