Michael Fedorko

Michael John Fedorko, 68, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 1, 1953, he was a son of the late John (USN Ret.) and Bolvine Koval Fedorko. Michael grew up in Prince Georges County and had worked at one time for the Census Bureau.

Surviving are his sisters, Carol A, Cornwell and Mary A. Olliges and husband John and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and John Fedorko and brother-in-law, James Cornwell.

Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
