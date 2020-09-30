1/
Michael Francis Amoroso
Michael Francis Amoroso, 70, of Clarksburg, Maryland passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Donna Lee (Crown) Amoroso, his wife of 46 years. He was born January 4, 1950 in Washington, D.C., son of the late Francis Alfonso and Florence Eileen Amoroso. He was a graduate of Bladensburg High School, class of 1969. He worked for many years in the computer and electronics field. After retiring from computers, he was a bus operator for Ride-On for several years. He was a long-time member of the Knights of Pythias and Fraternal Order of Eagles. He enjoyed music and being a DJ. He was a car enthusiast and history buff. He recently developed an interest in ham radio and became licensed as a technician in 2019.

He will be greatly missed by his three children and their families, Michael Andrew Amoroso, Karen Earp and her husband Chuck, and Michael King and his wife Martha. He had four grandchildren Micah King, Kailee Earp, Delaney Earp, and Mariel King.

Details for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Condolence messages may be left at barberfhlaytonsville.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Michael Francis Amoroso.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
(301) 948-3500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roy W. Barber Funeral Home

