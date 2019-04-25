Michael David Heflin Sr., 64, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away on April 23, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.



Born on October 5, 1954 in Leesburg, Virginia, he was the son of the late Arthur Harrison and Mary (Seward) Heflin. Michael worked for PepCo Power Company as a maintenance mechanic for many years. He had a passion for and enjoyed collecting limited edition trains and automotive collection pieces. He would be the first to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, always putting others before himself. He had a charisma and zest for life that kept him always on the go.



He is survived by his sons, Michael David Helfin Jr. and wife Jamie and Joseph Calvin Heflin; his grandchildren Zachary, Brandon, Calvin, Timmy and Evan Heflin and great grandson Elliott Heflin. He is also survived by his companion, Sandy Sheperd.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings.



The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 1100 N. Maple Avenue, Brunswick, MD. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Monday, April 29th at the funeral home. Reverend Tim May will officiate and interment will follow in Park Heights Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland Street, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019