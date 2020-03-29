Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
7606 Old National Pike
Boonsboro, MD 21713
(301)-432-8388
Michael Hetrick Obituary
Michael D. Hetrick, 35, of Williamsport, Maryland, died March 25, 2020 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, after a brief illness.

Born January 7, 1985, he was the son of David and Tami (Thompson) Hetrick.

Michael was a 2003 graduate of Linganore High School in Frederick. He received a bachelor's degree from Shenandoah University and a master's degree from University of Phoenix.

Michael was a former Washington County Sheriff Deputy. He was currently employed as a real estate agent, which he enjoyed. Hunting, fishing and listening to country music were his favorite things to do.

In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his wife, of six years, Ashley (Sundergill) Hetrick; two sons, Brantley M. Hetrick, 4 years old and Bryson A. Hetrick, 2 years old. He is also survived by his grandparents, Clyde and Mabel Thompson of Falling Waters, West Virginia; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Stauffer funeral Home in Boonsboro for friends and family, announced at a later date, followed by inurnment at Brownsville Heights Cemetery in Brownsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to his children. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
