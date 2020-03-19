|
Michael passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020, at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, Rockville, MD. Born 1930 in Homestead, Pa. son of Michael and Mary More and later moved to Gaithersburg, MD in 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952. He and his wife were the owners of the Double "B" in Gaithersburg, in the '60s.
Mike enjoyed playing golf with the "Blivits" gang and going to Myrtle Beach on their annual golf outings.
He is survived by his wife, Joan and 4 children, Michael W. More, Leigh S. Scates (Cary), Martin E. More (Christina) and Ellen M. Conboy (David), 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters, Irene Oaklan and Helen Mosely (Jim). He was preceded in death by his sister Mary and brother Emery (Jimmy).
The family wants to thank the staff at the Hebrew Home in Rockville, MD and Hospice for their devotion and affection as they cared for Mike.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington 6121 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020