Michael (Mike) Carroll Keilholtz, 58, of Gulfport, Mississippi and long-time resident of Emmitsburg, Maryland died Friday, August 2, 2019 at York Hospital.
Born March 28, 1961 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Robert Edward Keilholtz and the late Jean Elizabeth Cutsail Keilholtz.
Michael was raised from the age of four on the family farm in Rocky Ridge. He graduated from Catoctin High School in 1979. Michael worked the majority of his life in the construction trade, even branching out on his own to become self-employed. Michael had a love for his boxer, Max, boating, crabbing, NASCAR races, and dirt car races. His favorite hobby was hunting. He and his nephew Ethan spent countless hours hunting together on his farm in Emmitsburg and the family farms. Michael will always be remembered by his ability to make those around him laugh.
He is survived by his three daughters, Megan Hanna of Tampa, Florida, Gretchen Green and husband, Brandon, of Thurmont, and Katelyn Tremble and husband, Marcel, of Charlotte, North Carolina; three granddaughters, Lila Green, Colette Green, and Cora Green; brother Robert (Bobby) Keilholtz, and wife, Pennie; sister Gwendolyn Frey and husband, Charlie; nephews Jonathan Frey, and wife Rachal, Todd Frey, and Ethan Long, and girlfriend Tiffany Little; a niece Susan Small; and long-time partner Cathy Kerns. He will also be remembered by many family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a beloved brother, John David Keilholtz.
Michael's family would like to thank the nursing and medical staff at both Gettysburg Emergency Department and York Hospital Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, and The Gift of Life transplant coordinators for their compassionate care and support given to Michael and his family.
Michael gave the gift of life through organ donation. His organs restored life's promise for many families.
To respect Michael's final wishes, there will not be a public memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association, online, at https://donate.nra.org/donate or a charity of ones choice.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019