Michael L. Bartgis

Michael L. Bartgis Obituary
Michael L. Bartgis, 57, formerly of Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his home in Gouverneur, NY.

Funeral arrangements are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Michael was born on September 10, 1962 in Frederick, MD, the son of Charles and Sarah (Kent) Bartgis.

He lived most of his life in Maryland where he graduated from high school, met and married his wife, and started a family.

Michael worked on a farm in Maryland before he and his family purchased and operated their own farm in Gouverneur almost a dozen years ago. He enjoyed his time working the land, the animals, and working with his family.

Michael married June Droneburg on August 4, 1984.

Michael is survived by his wife June and their two sons James Bartgis and Jonathan Bartgis. He is also survived by his siblings David Bartgis and wife Joanne, Jenny Himes, and Debbie Bartgis, his mother-in-law Alice Droneburg, sister-in-law Donna Rice, all of Maryland, nieces and nephews.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
