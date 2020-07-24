Mr. Michael John McSorley, age 74, of Frederick died on Wednesday July, 15, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Anna McSorley.Mike was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on April 13, 1946. He was the second son of the late James and Lucille McSorley.Michael was a political activist, and general construction/ repair contractor for most of his life. He greatly enjoyed fly fishing and spending time with his family, and his dogs and cats. He was proud of his involvement with youth through the Boy Scouts of America and fiercely proud of the young men and women he was honored to mentor. He advocated for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), the Amputee Coalition, and the National Conservatory.In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by his brother James McSorley and wife Sherri; was the loving "Dad he didn't have to be" to sons, Raymond and Arthur. He loved his grandchildren, Kylie and Landon, and was looking forward to opening his grandfatherly heart to Joey as he had to grand-nephew Ayden. His extended family included multiple family members and friends, numerous cousins, the Flynn's, the Rico's, the Bryant's, the Gregg's, the Rouse, and too many more to list.Thank you all for adding to the color and joy of his life.All services are private.