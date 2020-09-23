1/1
Michael Partyka
Mr. Michael Patrick Partyka, 47, passed away on September 22, 2020 at Kline Hospice House. He was the older son of Ronald Michael Partyka and Sharon Grounds Partyka. Mike spent most of his life in Frederick County, MD. He was a 1990 honors graduate of Brunswick High School. He earned a degree in Pharmacy from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science (now University of Sciences) in 1995 and subsequently worked as a pharmacist his entire career.

As a very young boy, Mike fell on love with soccer and it was his sport through high school. In latter years, he was an avid fan of European Premier soccer, particularly the Liverpool team. Mike also enjoyed fly fishing and spent many happy outings with his father casting into the local streams, maintaining beautiful flower beds with his mother, brotherly comradery with Jason, cooking and developing new food recipes.

Michael is survived by his loving parents, brother and sister-in-law Jason and Gina Partyka, his like-a-brother Mike Orndorf, many cousins, and all of his friends who will dearly miss his quiet demeanor and kind attention to others.

A public memorial service is not planned at this time; a graveside service will be held at a later date in Indiana. If desired, memorial gifts to Heifer International (www.heifer.org/catalog) or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Services in Frederick.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
