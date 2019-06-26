Mr. Michael R. Powers, 70 of Libertytown passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the line of duty while operating at an emergency incident scene.



He was the husband of Linda Powers. His wife of 47 years.



Born February 2, 1949 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Lertie Robert Powers and Betty Jane Wineholt and stepfather Ernest Wineholt.



Mike served in the United States Army during the VietnamWar and after his active duty he then entered the Army Reserve with the 558 Signal Battalion serving on their color guard.



Mike was a lifetime volunteer firefighter for over 50 years. He started his volunteer fire career at the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company in the 1960's, he then transferred to Carroll Manor Volunteer Fire Company in 1972. Mike moved to Libertytown in 1980 and began his career at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department where he was still active. Mike was also a life member and on the board of directors at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department.



Mike was employed for 47 years with Montgomery County Board of Education and had plans on retiring this year.



Above all else Mike loved being with his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed working outside, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, being a G-Pap to Gavin the last three months, bowling at the Pomona Grange Friday night league and hanging out with his coffee club friends at the firehouse.



In addition to his loving wife he is survived by his two daughters, Shelly Beaton and husband Brendan of Frederick, Tammy Ambrose and husband, Mike "Rocky" of Jefferson; a granddaughter, Megan Ford "Snookums" and boyfriend, Cody Redden; three grandsons, Colby "Sport" and Blake "Champ" Ambrose and Timmy "Timbo" Beaton; a great grandson, Gavin Redden; a sister, Patti Haller and husband, James; his brother-in-law, Jim Roderuck and wife, Deanna. He will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members, numerous friends and his special dog, Willow Mae.



The family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department, 12027 South Street Libertytown, MD 21762.



A Celebration of Mike's life will follow on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



Burial will be in Glade Cemetery



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. 33, Libertytown, MD 21762.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 26 to June 27, 2019