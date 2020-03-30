|
Michael Scott Arneson "Pawby" "Mr. A", 67, of Frederick, Maryland, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, father-in law, and friend passed away suddenly on March 21, 2020.
Mike was born in Washington D.C. on October 15, 1952 to Donald Arneson and Eleanor Hamilton, both of whom are deceased. He was also preceded in death by four siblings: William Arneson, Steven Arneson, Donna [Arneson] Laudick, and Robert Arneson, as well as his grandson Wyatt Arthur. He will be remembered by his remaining brothers: Steve Hamilton, Buddy Hamilton, and Mark Arneson.
Mike met the love of his life, Marsha Lynn Boyd, at Richard Montgomery High School when they were both 17 years old. Over 50 years their love truly 'endured all things.' They dedicated themselves to cultivating a strong family unit. Mike and Marsha had five children and they helped raise countless others over the years. It never mattered who you were, when you were at their house you got treated like family. Family was of the utmost importance to him and was his proudest accomplishment. His greatest passions were teaching his children and grandchildren his "life lessons," handing down jokes and watching all of them excel at sports, school, music and the military. Mike and Marsha have been a fixture in the stands, on the sidelines and in the audience cheering on their family for decades.
Pawby's legacy will be carried on by his children and their children: Kimberly [Arneson] Arthur, Michael Arthur, Noah Arthur, Joshua Arthur, Michael Scott Arneson Jr., Kristen [Roberts] Arneson, Lance Corporal Michael Scott Arneson III, Shay Arneson, Kaleb Arneson, Joshua Arneson, Logan Arneson, Jakob Arneson, Benjamin Arneson, Julie [Contesti] Arneson, Shylo Arneson, Payton Arneson, Ethan Arneson, Amanda [Arneson] Rawlett, Michael Rawlett Jr., Taylor Rawlett, Michael Rawlett, and Camryn Rawlett.
Mike will be remembered for his storytelling and jokes that made everyone laugh. He loved to work hard and to have a good time. Whether he was dancing to Motown or sipping a Jack on the rocks, he had a smirk on his face and a twinkle in his eye. He epitomized the "hard work is its own reward" philosophy. Mike held many jobs over the years but his times as a climber with Ike and the tree crews were some of his fondest memories. At the time of his demise, he was self-employed at Maryland Garage Door and Fireplace Inc. Mike was very proud of the company that he built from the ground up with Jack Wilhem and John Wilhelm.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020