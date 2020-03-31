|
Michael Scott O'Brien (OB), 42, of Frederick, Maryland, died March 27, 2020 after a long battle with addiction. He was born on November 10, 1977, in Greenbelt, the son of Joseph O'Brien and Lynette Clark. He graduated from Catoctin High School in Thurmont.
Mike had a charisma and charm that drew others to him. His infectious smile lit up any room he entered. OB had a big heart and a profound love for family and friends. He will be deeply missed, and we will forever cherish the memories of times spent together.
Michael is survived by his mother Lynette Clark of Laurel, and his father Joseph O'Brien of Greenbelt. He also leaves behind his beloved 14-year-old son Ethen O'Brien who was the most important thing in his life; his sister Kelly Rushing (Reece); nephew Desmond Rushing; niece Eliza Rushing, all of Silver Spring; his brother Steve O'Brien (Heather); and nephew Billy O'Brien, all of Gilbert, Arizona. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents Phil and Dorothy Clark of Culpeper, Virginia, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held after the national emergency has passed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Wells House, 425 E. Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701, or the Frederick Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 3389, Frederick, MD 21705.
Rest in Peace, dearest Michael.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020