|
|
Michael Scott Thompson, Jr., 28, of Boonsboro died unexpectedly Friday, February 7, 2020.
Born January 15, 1992 in Frederick, he was the son of Regina and Michael Crocker of Boonsboro, and Michael Scott Thompson, Sr. of Frederick.
Michael Scott was a 2010 graduate of Walkersville High School, where he played football, basketball and was an exceptional swimmer. Additionally, he enjoyed golf, motorcross, hunting, fishing, and tubing on the river.
Above all else, he loved his 2-year-old daughter immensely. Marley Kay Thompson was his world...his little princess...his peanut.
In addition to his parents and daughter, he is survived by siblings, Ciarra Lawson and Ryleigh Thompson; girlfriend, Samantha Freeman; grandparents, Yvonne Thompson, and Paul and Toni Gray; aunt, Brandy Willis; uncle, Richard Thompson; four cousins, Ricky Thompson, Michael Anthony Rice Jr, Jasmine Summers, and Katie Bucklin; and many good friends.
He was predeceased by his grandfather, Alfred Richard Thompson, Sr., and his great-grandmother, Anna Mae Schaffer.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tim May officiating.
Flowers will be greatly appreciated.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Ricky Thompson, Richard Thompson, Michael Anthony Rice Jr., Cory Love, Jarred Punchak, Angelo Taylor, Billy Johnson, and Joshua Sexton.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020