Michael Shultzaberger
1967 - 2020
Mr. Michael Todd Shultzaberger, 53, of Frederick, died unexpectedly on Monday, August 17th. He was the loving husband of Tabatha King-Shultzaberger.



Born June 6, 1967 in Montgomery County, Mike was the son of Todd and Mary Shultzaberger of Frederick. He graduated from Linganore High School, Class of 1985 and worked as a meat cutter in local grocery stores. Mike had other skills as well; he had a green thumb, and he frequently helped his parents and others with carpentry jobs. Mike was a devout Christian, and he loved music. He also loved animals, especially his beloved dog, Vera.



In addition to his loving wife and his parents, Mike is survived by a son, William; his sister, Cynthia; his mother-in-law, Brenda King; several aunts, uncles and cousins, throughout the US and Germany, and a host of friends.



Visitation will be held from 12 - 2 PM on Friday, August 28th at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "House With A Heart" Senior Pet Sanctuary, 6409 Stream Valley Way, Gaithersburg, MD 20882 (www.housewithaheart.com).


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Services
AUG
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
