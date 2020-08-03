1/
Michael Stockhausen
Michael W. Stockhausen passed on August 2, 2020.

Mike was born on January 30, 1946 in Rutland, VT to Thomas C. and Anne E. Stockhausen. He grew up on Long Island, where he loved sports. In high school, he was captain of the bowling team and a member of the golf team with a handicap of 9. During the summer, he was on a club swim team and enjoyed waterskiing on Long Island Sound. He participated in several waterskiing competitions and joined the century club. He earned a BS in management from C W Post College. While there, he fell in love with computers and helped many students and professors with their programs. He also wrote several programs as a thesis. He joined the Army in 1971. He would later joke that the saying was, "Join the Navy and see the world. I joined the Army, and after a year in Asia, I saw the country 8 to 10 weeks at a time as part of a computerized personnel system." He was honorably discharged in 1975, earning the Army Commendation Medal.

After the Army he worked for Drug Fair where he wrote programs to study the effect of advertisements. He worked for several other firms while earning several Microsoft and the Verified Information Systems Security Professional certifications. He was contracted to the Postal Inspection Service and then to TSA as a cybersecurity professional.

He married his wife Carol in 1976. They enjoyed traveling and did many ocean and river cruises. They visited six of the seven continents. They also enjoyed bowling and playing bridge.

Mike is survived by his wife, Carol; mother, Anne Stockhausen; sister, Pat Stockhausen (Mike Emmerman); sister and brother in law Patty and Denny Pascoe; niece Anne Marie Pascoe (Scott Heydorn); nephews, TJ Emmerman, and RD Pascoe; and great nephews, Graham Heydorn, Grayson Heydorn, and Myles Pascoe. He will be missed by his furry friends Chloe and Sherlock.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Stockhausen, and great nephew, Mason Pascoe.

He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign wars, Elks, and Moose clubs.

Funeral services will be private for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mike's name may be made to the American Heart Association.

To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences, please visit www.resthaven.us.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
