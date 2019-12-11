Home

Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
Michele Marie Fritz, 57, of Walkersville passed away unexpectedly at Frederick Memorial Hospital December 10, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Agop & Regina Kaikstian, her brother David Kaikstian, and her aunt Hildegard Kalonka. In addition to her loving husband Robert Fritz, Michele is survived by her sons Anthony and Nathan Fritz, brother James Kaikstian, sister Leanne McKenzie, and numerous nieces & nephews.

Michele graduated from Middletown High, class of 1980. She worked as a nursing assistant at FMH for 20 years, and proudly served in the Army Reserves for 6 years. She enjoyed the arts, especially drawing, painting, and scrapbooking. She was also an animal lover who cared for many pets.

A memorial service will be held 12pm on Monday December 16, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy Frederick, MD 21701.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a diabetes or cancer foundation of one's choice.

To sign the guestbook and leave condolences, visit www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
