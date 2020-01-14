Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Glade Valley Church of the Brethren
2 Chapel Place
Walkersville, MD
View Map
1979 - 2020
Lesley "Michelle" Lombardo of Walkersville, age 40, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born in 1979 in Gettysburg to Kenneth "Jeff" Yingling and Diana Ball. She was a 1997 graduate of Walkersville High School and a 2001 graduate of UMBC with a Bachelor's degree in chemistry. In 2008, Michelle was married to David Lombardo at Glade Valley Church of the Brethren where she was an active member.

Michelle worked at AstraZeneca in Frederick where she was a senior manager and scientist. She had received numerous awards and recognition for her work on the production of life saving medications for which she was especially proud. Michelle enjoyed spending time with her family, including her daughter Margaret, traveling and visiting new places around the world, dong crossword puzzles, creating art of all kinds, and baking. She also supported numerous charities and STEM activities. Michelle was full of life and never afraid of a challenge.

Michelle is survived by her husband David; daughter Margaret; mother Diana Ball; step-mother Cathy Yingling; sisters Rachel (Franklin) Fowler, Samantha Angleberger, and Amanda (Jessie Reynolds) Angleberger; step-brothers Sean (Crystal) Lewis, Neil Lewis, and Michael (Rachael) Ball; step-sister Chelsea Ball; Grandfather Richard Martin; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Stauffer Funeral Home at 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick MD on Thursday, January 16, from 6pm to 8pm, as well as a memorial service at Glade Valley Church of the Brethren at 2 Chapel Place, Walkersville MD, on Saturday, January 18, at 2pm to celebrate Michelle's life and support each other.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
