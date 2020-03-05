|
Michelle Beth Oney, 56, of Hyatsville, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was the beloved fiance of Vernon Neil Howard, And Devoted mother of Gerren K. Oney and Veronica Howard.
Born on February 12, 1964, in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harley Edward and Geraldine Carmen (Jackson) Oney, and the youngest sibling of the late Keith Oney, Harley Oney JR, and Laverne Oney.
She was a graduate of Frederick High School, Class of 1982, and long time Medical Administrator. Her hobbies included Fashion, and she loved to travel.
She is survived by nieces Amanda Oney and Tamarah Oney, Nephews Terrence Oney, Shan Oney, Rashad Oney, and Jordan Oney, great nephew Kei'mauri Oney, great niece Pasley Nash, and loving friends Clarissa Proctor, Gwen Wlute, Pandora Stanton, Perry Onley, Wanda Harris, Michelle Yarborough, and Timi Claiborne.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Fred), 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
A celebration of Michelle's life journey will take place at 11:00 am.
Pastor Mark Claiborne will officiate.
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020