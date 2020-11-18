Michelle Marie Spring, of Brunswick, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Shady
Grove Nursing Home in Rockville, MD.
Born September 01, 1982, she was the daughter of Ralph Thomas Spring and Arlene Kay Spring
nee Wetzel.
Michelle graduated from Brunswick High School. She was a long-standing Brunswick resident and
loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her parents Ralph and Arlene Spring, her sister Becky Spring, brother Tommy
Spring, nephews Ethan Beals, DJ Miles, and Declan Spring, niece Alexis Beals, Aunt Patty Benfield
whom she held near and dear to her heart, numerous other aunts and uncles and many friends.
Funeral Services are being provided by the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road,
Brunswick, Maryland. A private interment is being held for the family and a celebration of life will
be held at a later date when it is allowed for friends and family to gather together safely.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.