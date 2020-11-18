Michelle Marie Spring, of Brunswick, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Shady



Grove Nursing Home in Rockville, MD.



Born September 01, 1982, she was the daughter of Ralph Thomas Spring and Arlene Kay Spring



nee Wetzel.



Michelle graduated from Brunswick High School. She was a long-standing Brunswick resident and



loved spending time with her family and friends.



She is survived by her parents Ralph and Arlene Spring, her sister Becky Spring, brother Tommy



Spring, nephews Ethan Beals, DJ Miles, and Declan Spring, niece Alexis Beals, Aunt Patty Benfield



whom she held near and dear to her heart, numerous other aunts and uncles and many friends.



Funeral Services are being provided by the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road,



Brunswick, Maryland. A private interment is being held for the family and a celebration of life will



be held at a later date when it is allowed for friends and family to gather together safely.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store