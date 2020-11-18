1/1
Michelle Spring
1982 - 2020
Michelle Marie Spring, of Brunswick, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Shady

Grove Nursing Home in Rockville, MD.

Born September 01, 1982, she was the daughter of Ralph Thomas Spring and Arlene Kay Spring

nee Wetzel.

Michelle graduated from Brunswick High School. She was a long-standing Brunswick resident and

loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her parents Ralph and Arlene Spring, her sister Becky Spring, brother Tommy

Spring, nephews Ethan Beals, DJ Miles, and Declan Spring, niece Alexis Beals, Aunt Patty Benfield

whom she held near and dear to her heart, numerous other aunts and uncles and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is allowed for friends and family to gather

together safely.

Funeral Services are being provided by the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road,

Brunswick, Maryland. A private interment is being held for the family and a celebration of life will

be held at a later date when it is allowed for friends and family to gather together safely.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John T. Williams Funeral Home
100 Petersville Rd.
Brunswick, MD 21716
301-834-9971
