Miguel Cid, Jr., 68, from Keedysville, MD, passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the Shady Grove Medical Center.



Born on Feb. 8, 1951, he was the son of Josefina Cid and the late Miguel Cid, Sr.



Miguel graduated from Wheaton High School and was a manager for Giant food for most of his over 40 year working career. He also was a diehard Redskins fan!



In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sisters, Josie and husband, Robert Stevens, of Texas, Gricel and husband, Kenneth Gourley, of New Market, MD, and Violet Cid of Walkersville, MD. Nine nieces and nephews and 13 grandnieces and nephews also survive him. Miguel's pride and joy were his four doggies Charlie boy, Hercules, Cookie and Princess.



Miguel was preceded in death by a sister, Lydia Ware.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the funeral home in Frederick with Bishop Daniel Santa Cruz officiating. Final resting places will be held at Maryland National Cemetery in Laurel, MD.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Feb. 19, 2019