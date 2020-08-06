1/1
Mildred Hagel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Louise Shipley Hagel, 92, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Louise was born on May 22, 1928, in Fairview, OH, and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha Gardiner Shipley. During WWII she met and married the love of her life, Wilmer "Bill" Hagel on May 17, 1949. In 1961, they moved to Lanham-Seabrook, MD and raised their family. They recently celebrated their 71st anniversary. Louise loved to sew, cook and collect recipes.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters: Janice Boarman and husband Jim of Bowie, MD and Linda Daigle and husband David of New Windsor, MD; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; and a sister, Fannie Shipley Newhart of Old Washington, OH.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 am on Tuesday, August 11, at St. Michael Catholic Church at Poplar Springs, 1125 St. Michael's Road in Mount Airy, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 am with Rev. Michael J. Ruane as Celebrant. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mount Airy.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved