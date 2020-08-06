Mildred Hagel

Mildred Louise Shipley Hagel, 92, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Louise was born on May 22, 1928, in Fairview, OH, and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha Gardiner Shipley. During WWII she met and married the love of her life, Wilmer "Bill" Hagel on May 17, 1949. In 1961, they moved to Lanham-Seabrook, MD and raised their family. They recently celebrated their 71st anniversary. Louise loved to sew, cook and collect recipes.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters: Janice Boarman and husband Jim of Bowie, MD and Linda Daigle and husband David of New Windsor, MD; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; and a sister, Fannie Shipley Newhart of Old Washington, OH.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 am on Tuesday, August 11, at St. Michael Catholic Church at Poplar Springs, 1125 St. Michael's Road in Mount Airy, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 am with Rev. Michael J. Ruane as Celebrant. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mount Airy.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
