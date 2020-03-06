|
Mildred Helene "Mickie" George, 92, wife of the late Ltc Thomas Frederick George, US Army, passed away, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 after a short illness.
Born in Johnstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late John and Anne (Dutko) Palowitch. She was the dear sister of Bernard Palowitch, Timothy Palowitch, and Thomas Palowitch and the late William Palowitch, Mary Rita Palowitch, Eugene Palowitch and Ann Manuel. She was the loving mother of Thomas (Mary Pat) George, II, Catherine George, John George, the late, James George, Linda George, David (Patricia) George, grandmother to six grandchildren (one of which is deceased) and two great grandchildren.
Mickie lead a vibrant and full life as an Army Wife, but before that she was in the WWII Cadet Nursing Corp., and was a RN, MT, ASCP. She was a church organist for many years and played many musical instruments. She enjoyed opera, bird watching and traveling around the world.
A funeral mass will be celebrated, Monday, March 9, 2020 at 3PM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Paul Moreau celebrant. A reception will follow the mass.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home, 760 Pollard Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315 or a nonprofit of your choosing.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020