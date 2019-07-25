Mildred Main Fulks, 102, went to be with her Lord July 23, 2019 in Aylett, Virginia. Mildred was born in Kingston, New York to Charles and Mabel Main. She attended Allegheny High School and Chesbrough Seminary, (now Roberts Wesleyan College) in North Chili, New York.



She was married to McKendree Garrett Fulks in 1936. They soon made their home in Laytonsville, MD, and became involved in farming and business. Besides raising four children, Mildred was active in the Rockville Free Methodist Church. She was a Sunday School teacher and organist for over sixty years. She also used her beautiful soprano voice to sing solos. Mildred's hospitality is legendary. She was a wonderful hostess and an excellent cook. Her family was blessed to have her love, care, and prayers for them. Mildred was the first Free Methodist woman to serve on the Board of Trustees at Roberts Wesleyan College. In 2007 she received an honorary Certificate of Letters for her work as a Trustee.



Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mabel Main, her husband, McKendree Fulks, and her brothers, Charles and Richard Main. Mildred is survived by her son, McKendree Riley Fulks (Judy) of Fredericksburg, VA, son, Charles Byron Fulks (Dottie) of Falling Waters, WV, son, John Dale Fulks (Linda) of Aylett, VA, and daughter, Linda Ann Moore of Fredericksburg, VA. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.



The funeral will be held at Beulah Baptist Church, 4805 West River Road, Aylett, VA 23009, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3pm with visitation from 2pm to 3pm before the service. Interment will be 12 noon Monday, July 29, 2019 in Forest Oak Cemetery, Gaithersburg, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Beulah Baptist Church. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 25 to July 26, 2019