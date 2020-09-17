Mildred Irene "Millie" Saylor, age 86, formerly of Woodsboro, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home in Frederick after an extended illness. Born June 23, 1934 in Lewistown, she was the daughter of the late James Henry Dayhoff and Nettie Ella Jackson Dayhoff.



Millie was a member of the Monocacy Church of the Brethren of Rocky Ridge, the Women's Auxiliary of the church and the Johnsville Senior Citizens. In the mid-50s she and her husband served as missionaries in Florida to children of migrant workers and Millie's commitment has always been to reach out and visit shut-in family members, church friends and those in nursing homes. She was employed for 28 years with Hartz Clothing Co. Her enjoyments were found in spending time with friends, going to yard sales, traveling, bowling, and volunteering for the New Midway Fire Co. and the Monocacy Church of the Brethren.



Surviving are children, Richard A. Saylor and wife Nancy O'Brien Saylor of Cody, WY, Pamela S. Kilcoyne and husband Michael of Frederick and Patricia S. Lutz and husband Harold of Walkersville; 7 grandchildren, Francesca Gibbs, James Saylor and wife Chelsea, Sean, Bryan and Eric Kilcoyne and Jacob and Joseph Lutz; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Lambert of Hanover, PA and Shirley Baker of Woodsboro; brothers, Ray E. Dayhoff and wife Sandy and Glenn H. Dayhoff and wife Phyllis, all of Walkersville and Paul E. Dayhoff and wife Ann of Woodsboro; numerous nieces, nephews and friends, including best friend, Lois Smith of New Windsor. She was predeceased by sisters, Mary Rippeon and Mabel Berkheimer and brothers, Franklin and Wayne Dayhoff.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Rev. Dave Collins, ordained Church of the Brethren pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 25. Wearing masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home will be in effect for the visitation and funeral.



Memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



