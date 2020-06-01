Mildred Souers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Irene Souers, 89, passed away May 31, 2020. She was the wife of James Robert Souers.

Born on October 22, 1930 in Ladiesburg, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Lee Morgan and Ethel Garver Morgan. Her family included brother, Harvey Morgan, Elwood Morgan, Harry Morgan and sisters, Gladys Burkett and Mary Eckenrode, all are deceased.

Mildred is survived by her husband James, daughter Patricia Reeves; sisters, Ada Fogle and Anna Doyle; brother-in-law, John Doyle; and many nieces and nephews.

Mildred loved to go to auctions and had worked part time first for the late Emmett Bowlers auctioneer and more recently for Trout Auctioneers.

The family will receive friends from 2pm - 4pm and 6pm - 8pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home in Walkersville. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Masks are required for attendance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
40 Fulton Avenue
Walkersville, MD 21793
(301) 845-8091
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved