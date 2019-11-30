Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
Mildred Stull
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Stull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Stull


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Stull Obituary
Mrs. Mildred Irene Stull, 94, of Frederick and formerly of Braddock Heights, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Stull. Born in Westminster on June 22, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Ira and Nellie Lee Dorsey.

She had worked as a bookkeeper for years at the Cline Furniture Store. She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed music, painting water colors and art.

Surviving are her three children, Martha C. Sellers, of AR, Robert L. Stull and Linda, of WV and C. Curtis "Curt" Stull and Sharon, of MD, three grandchildren, Andy Sellers and Dawn, Chuck Sellers and Amanda, J. P. Sellers and Kristen, great grandchildren, Eli, Lucy and Bennett and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Sellers and brother, Lee Dorsey.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -