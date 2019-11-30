|
Mrs. Mildred Irene Stull, 94, of Frederick and formerly of Braddock Heights, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Stull. Born in Westminster on June 22, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Ira and Nellie Lee Dorsey.
She had worked as a bookkeeper for years at the Cline Furniture Store. She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed music, painting water colors and art.
Surviving are her three children, Martha C. Sellers, of AR, Robert L. Stull and Linda, of WV and C. Curtis "Curt" Stull and Sharon, of MD, three grandchildren, Andy Sellers and Dawn, Chuck Sellers and Amanda, J. P. Sellers and Kristen, great grandchildren, Eli, Lucy and Bennett and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Sellers and brother, Lee Dorsey.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019