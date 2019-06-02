Milfred Luther William Shumaker, Jr., age 76, of Mt. Airy, passed away from this life on Friday May 31, 2019. He died in the loving care of his wife of nearly 60 years, Rita Hodges Shumaker. Born on December 2, 1942 in Prince Georges County, he was the son of the late Milfred L. William Shumaker, Sr. and Lillian Viola Saunders Shumaker.



Milfred was employed by Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab, Laurel, MD, retiring in 2000. He was a long-time member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown. He was able to fix anything, enjoyed tinkering and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.



In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Pamela J. Norwood and husband Keith of Ijamsville, Gregory B. Shumaker and wife Anne of Thurmont, Paul D. Shumaker of Jefferson, Karen L. Shumaker of Hampton, VA, Susan E. Roland and husband Tim of Thurmont and William N. Shumaker and wife Tammie of New Market; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and brother, Bruce Shumaker of Laytonsville. He was predeceased by a brother, George Lee Shumaker.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 5 at St Peter's Catholic Church, 9190 Church St. Libertytown, with Rev. Fr. Chuck Wible as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.



Friends and family may come to call at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4.



Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 2 to June 3, 2019