Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
Millard "Sam" Baugher


1944 - 2019
Millard "Sam" Baugher Obituary
Millard "Sam" Baugher, Sr., 75, of Gettysburg, PA died Saturday evening, June 8, 2019 at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg.

Born January 27, 1944 in Dickinson, MD he was the son of the late Raymond and Edna (Lamen) Baugher. He was the husband of Irene P. (Taillon) Baugher, of Gettysburg, PA.

Sam worked as a truck driver for CE Williams for 18 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Gettysburg Eagles and the Gettysburg VFW.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Millard S. Baugher, Jr., Harry William Baugher, two other children, two step-sons, Michael Pelypec, James Pelypec, and two sisters, Lilly M. Crebbs and Dolly Bancroft. He was preceded in death by his eight year old son, Christopher M. Baugher, three sisters, and two brothers.

Funeral arrangements being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home will be private and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 10 to June 11, 2019
