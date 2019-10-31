|
|
Millard Monroe "Bob" Smith, 91 of Mt. Airy, MD passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Brinton Woods Health Care center. He was the husband of the late Doris E. Smith (nee Mayne). He was born, September 11, 1928, in Franklinville, MD the son of the late Ella V. Smith. Bob worked for the Milk Transport Inc and Weis grocery store. He loved watching his grandchildren play ball, going to Carnivals, Horse and Tractor pulls. He is survived by his son Mike & wife Wanda Smith of Mt. Airy and his grandchildren Steven Smith & wife Katelyn of Mt. Airy, Matthew Smith & wife Cheyenne of Brunswick and a great-grandson Cace Smith. Also survived by family friend Dorothy Gosnell and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Ronald M. Smith and a foster brother James Gosnell. The Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Where funeral service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Poplar Springs Cemetery. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019