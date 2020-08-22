Milton Goff

Milton H. Goff
(July 27, 1926 - August 7, 2020)
"Milton H. Goff, 94, lived a long wonderful life. He was kind, hard-working, wildly loved, and deeply respected by his family, neighbors, and friends. He was a proud veteran, joining the Navy at 17. He spent over 3 years serving in the South Pacific until the end of WWII. He retired after 40 years as a Quarry Superintendent.
Milton is greeted in Heaven by his loving wife of 62 years (Wanda), his son (Albert), his grandson (Robbie), his parents, and many beloved siblings.
He will be remembered always by his son (Stephen), his daughter in law (Edith), and his siblings: Ellen, Bill, and John. He will be treasured always by his grandchildren Ande, Milton, Tina, and Ivory. His legacy lives on through his 6 great grandchildren.
Services at this time will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in his honor. Special thanks to all of his wonderful Brunswick, MD neighbors."