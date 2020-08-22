1/1
Milton Goff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milton H. Goff

(July 27, 1926 - August 7, 2020)

"Milton H. Goff, 94, lived a long wonderful life. He was kind, hard-working, wildly loved, and deeply respected by his family, neighbors, and friends. He was a proud veteran, joining the Navy at 17. He spent over 3 years serving in the South Pacific until the end of WWII. He retired after 40 years as a Quarry Superintendent.

Milton is greeted in Heaven by his loving wife of 62 years (Wanda), his son (Albert), his grandson (Robbie), his parents, and many beloved siblings.

He will be remembered always by his son (Stephen), his daughter in law (Edith), and his siblings: Ellen, Bill, and John. He will be treasured always by his grandchildren Ande, Milton, Tina, and Ivory. His legacy lives on through his 6 great grandchildren.

Services at this time will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his honor. Special thanks to all of his wonderful Brunswick, MD neighbors."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved