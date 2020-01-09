|
Minnie Young Pope, 99, passed away peacefully at her home on Muncaster Mill Rd. on Tuesday, January 7. Her home was located on part of the Pope Family Farm where she had lived since she was married to Russell Pope in 1943. Born November 14, 1920 in Sykesville, MD, she was the daughter of Clarence and Maggie Young. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Russell C. Pope. She is survived by two sons, Dr. Gary A. Pope and his wife Carolyn of Hickory, NC and Leland Pope and his wife Rita of Memphis, TN. Grandchildren include Heather Pope, Katie Egerton and husband David, Russell Pope and wife Melissa, and Elliott Pope. Great-grandchildren include Davis, Henry, and Gray Egerton and Leland Pope. Minnie was a true farmer's wife with a lifelong interest in agricultural pursuits including the Montgomery County Fair and the Agricultural History Farm. She was a member of the Laytonsville Homemaker's Club and served as President of the Maryland State Homemakers in 1976. She was a 1938 graduate of Sykesville High School, and lifelong member of Washington Grove United Methodist Church. In addition to her interest in agriculture, Minnie and Russell enjoyed travelling with the Damascus Travel Club and dancing on Saturday nights. The family is thankful for her long and fruitful life and the love that she shared with them during their many happy visits to the Pope Farm. Relatives and friends may visit on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10am to 11am at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882. A Graveside Services will follow at Laytonsville Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020