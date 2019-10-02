|
Miriam Rae Leatherman Buhrman, 99, of Wolfsville, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, while surrounded by her children.
Born at home in Wolfsville, MD, on May 5, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Page Leatherman. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carroll and Paul Leatherman, and one sister, Esther Grossnickle. She is survived by two sisters, Leah Spade and Martha Spangler.
Miriam attended Columbia Business College in Hagerstown, MD and she worked at the
Hagerstown Leather Company as a secretary from 1938 to 1943. She worked for Morgan Keller Inc as a secretary and bookkeeper from 1959 to 1982.
Miriam met the love of her life, Howard, in 1942, and married him on February 14, 1943. They were married for 70 years until he passed in 2013. They had six children together.
Miriam was a hard worker, but also found time to quilt, crochet, embroider, sew and read. She attended St. Mark's Lutheran church her entire life. During their retirement years she and Howard traveled extensively.
Miriam is survived by four sons and one daughter: Charles and wife Harriet of Hanover, PA, David and wife Cheryl of British Columbia, Canada, Richard and wife Sheri of Montgomery Village, MD, Nelson and wife Linda of Wolfsville, MD and daughter Rachel of Waynesboro, PA. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard in 2013, her son Nevin in 1979, and her grandson Keith in 2016.
The family will receive friends at the J L Davis Funeral Home on Bradbury Ave. in Smithsburg, MD, on Monday, October 7, from 6-8pm. Funeral services will be held at the St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Wolfsville, MD, on Tuesday, October 8, at 11 am with Pastor Dr. Bob Driver-Bishop officiating. Burial will be in St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave, Frederick, Md, 21701 or to St. Mark's Lutheran Church at 12704 Wolfsville Rd, Smithsburg, Md. 21783
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019