Miriam Louise Engelbrecht Walters passed away peacefully at Homewood on May 14, 2020 at age 91. She was the youngest daughter of the late Jacob L. Engelbrecht and Mary DeGrange Engelbrecht. "Mickey" was the last remaining member of their family, direct descendants of diary writer Jacob Engelbrecht. She was preceded in death by her sisters Margaret Engelbrecht, Harriett Milbourn, Rebecca Molesworth, and Debbie Miller, and brothers Paul Engelbrecht and Jacob E. Engelbrecht. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Harry L. Walters.Mickey graduated from Frederick High School in 1946. She attended the Frederick School for Secretaries and Central Pennsylvania Business College.She worked at Fort Detrick as an accounting technician for 34 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Frederick. With her husband Harry, Mickey enjoyed travel and collecting clocks and antiquesMickey is survived by her niece, Beth Molesworth, and her husband Rich McDonough, a great nephew, Dr. Jesse M. Molesworth and his wife, Dr. Monique Morgan and their daughter Natasha. She is also survived by her nieces, Sharon Fox, Patty Peters and husband Craig and Debbie Bean and husband John, along with many other nieces and nephews.Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 2040 Bowers Road Frederick MD, 21702, or the Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick MD, 21702.