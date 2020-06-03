Mitchell Whittington
Mitchell Whittington, 64, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2020, while surrounded by family and loved ones.

Mitch is survived by his wife, Rhonda Whittington, whom he has been happily married to for 42 years.

Mitch was born on January 9th, 1956 in Denver, Colorado. Son of Bobby and Barbara Whittington. Mitch leaves behind two children, Daughter, Amanda Whittington, Son, Matthew Whittington, Grandson, Issac Meade, Brother, Terry Whittington, and sister, Cindy Bochniak.

Mitch was a dedicated associate within the bakery engineering industry for over 42 years, most recently with Thomas English Muffins (Bimbo Bakeries).

Mitch had a passion for his 1955 Chevy, the Outer Banks, the Detroit red wings, Detroit lions, Detroit Tigers, and his family. Mitch touched many lives and always lit up a room with his jokes and pranks. Mitch will be greatly missed and remembered by all the lives he has touched.

Love you Always & Forever.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
Mitchell has been a constant in our family and been so very strong for such a long time I will surely miss his smiling face and all the times we spent together.
Betty Cross Franklin
Family
