Mitchell Whittington, 64, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2020, while surrounded by family and loved ones.
Mitch is survived by his wife, Rhonda Whittington, whom he has been happily married to for 42 years.
Mitch was born on January 9th, 1956 in Denver, Colorado. Son of Bobby and Barbara Whittington. Mitch leaves behind two children, Daughter, Amanda Whittington, Son, Matthew Whittington, Grandson, Issac Meade, Brother, Terry Whittington, and sister, Cindy Bochniak.
Mitch was a dedicated associate within the bakery engineering industry for over 42 years, most recently with Thomas English Muffins (Bimbo Bakeries).
Mitch had a passion for his 1955 Chevy, the Outer Banks, the Detroit red wings, Detroit lions, Detroit Tigers, and his family. Mitch touched many lives and always lit up a room with his jokes and pranks. Mitch will be greatly missed and remembered by all the lives he has touched.
Love you Always & Forever.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.