|
|
Mrs. Mollie Rebecca Arvin May, 90, of Frederick passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late James Elmer May. Born in Middletown on May 2, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Clarence H. Arvin and Ethel M. Davis.
Mrs. May was employed by the Frederick County Public Schools in food service in her early years,and in later years as a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service. She was a member of the South End Baptist Church and the auxiliary of the Francis Scott Key American Legion.
Surviving are her children; Robert N. May and wife Jean of Rockville, Barbara A. Keeney and husband Gary, of Thurmont and Janet M. Black and husband Pat, of Middletown, two grandchildren; Kyle Black and Ryan Black and wife Courtney, two great grandchildren, Lexus Jo Black and Olivia May Black.
Mrs. May's family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Frederick County and all the care givers for the excellent care received.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be in her memory to St, Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland Street, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019