Monte Lee Masser, Sr., age 62, from Smithsburg passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Martha Masser. He was born in Frederick on August 30, 1957 to the late George and Shelba Masser.Monte greatly loved to sing and play music. He enjoyed sitting on his porch smoking and watching the hummingbirds. Monte worked at Donald B. Rice in sales for a majority of his lifetime. He was an avid Orioles & Vikings fan and loved watching tv. Monte was not only a husband to his wife Martha, but he also took care of her. He loved her more than anything in this world. They enjoyed going for walks together. Also, enjoying doing puzzles together, though neither one of them could see the pieces because they were too stubborn to go get glasses. They would joke around, and come up with the goofiest skits to show their kids. Monte was a real character! He enjoyed joking with others and had a kind of laugh that would make anyone else laugh. He was special to so many people and will be missed so much.In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Dawn Powell and husband Jake, Dwayne Masser, and Brittany Masser Butler, grandchildren, Forrest Potter, Blake Asbury, Jaelyn Powell, Gavin Masser, and Finn Masser, brother, George Masser and wife Alexa, and his precious fur-baby Parker. He was preceded in death by his son Monte Lee Masser Jr.Family will receive friends from 4-8 pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Friday at June 19, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In accordance with county guidelines face masks and social distancing will be required.