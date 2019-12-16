Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
Morris Favorite
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Favorite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris Favorite


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morris Favorite Obituary
Morris Franklin Favorite, age 87, of Hampstead died on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was the husband of the late Shirley Ann Favorite. Born in Thurmont on February 29, 1932 he was the son of the late Cyrus and Thelma Favorite.

Morris was a Navy Veteran. He worked for Southern States Cooperative all of his life eventually retiring as a regional manager. He greatly enjoyed the outdoors, working with his hands, and spending time with his three grandsons. He was a 50 year member of Grace United Methodist Church located in Upperco, Maryland.

He is survived by his son Jonathan David Favorite, grandsons Sean Harrison Favorite, Ryan Christopher Favorite, Quinn Thomas Favorite, and brother Robert Favorite. He was preceded in death by siblings Lorraine Hawker, Kenneth Favorite, and Donald Favorite.

Family and friends may gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 10 am until the start of the funeral service at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 4618 Black Rock Rd., Upperco, MD, 21155.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -