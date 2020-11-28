1/1
Muriel Williston
1937 - 2020
Muriel J. Williston, 83, of Middletown, Md passed away suddenly at home on November 17, 2020. Born January 16, 1937 in Woonsocket, RI., Muriel was the second daughter of the late Orice and Carl Johnson. Muriel graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1959 with a nursing degree. After a pause to raise her family, she went on to enjoy a successful 25-year career as a Psychiatric Nurse Manager at the Regional Institute for Children & Adolescents (RICA). Muriel is survived by a sister Marilyn (Jo) Almond (Johnson), two sons; Brooks Williston of Boiling Springs, Pa and John Williston of Daytona Beach, Fl; three grandchildren: Kiri Williston of Bel Air, Md and her family; Kyle and Nils Williston of Frederick, Md and their partners; also, two step-grandchildren Rachel BeLieu of Oakland, CA and Michel BeLieu of Carlisle, PA. In retirement, Muriel moved to Middletown from Silver Spring where she enjoyed small town life, seeing the mountains every day and time with neighbors and family. As a lifelong learner, she was a voracious reader, enjoyed public television, and the history channel. A private memorial service was held at Stauffer's Funeral Home on November 23, 2020. Throughout her life, Muriel had compassion for sick children and cats choosing to support several related organizations throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to one of her favorite charities- Smile Train (smiletrain.org), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org), or Alley Cat Allies (alleycat.org).

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.


Published in The Frederick News-Post on Nov. 28, 2020.
