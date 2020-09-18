Murry Doyle, 68, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away on September 13 2020. Murry lived with his best friend and companion Sandy Jones for more than 40 years. Murry was born in Frederick, MD to Anna and John Doyle. He is survived by a son Bradley Doyle and step son John Jones both of Pennsylvania, two sisters, Roseanna Bowlus and Marguerite Doyle. And one brother Brian Doyle. All of Frederick. He is preceded in death by his brother Andy Doyle, and brother in law Jack Bowlus Jr.



After graduating from Walkersville High School, Murry joined the United States Army. By trade Murry was a painter, but could do a little bit of everything if you called and needed a hand. He loved to watch Golf, Nascar, and Comedies. But what he really loved was a nice cold beer.



There will not be any public viewing or graveside services.



