1/1
Murry Doyle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Murry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murry Doyle, 68, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away on September 13 2020. Murry lived with his best friend and companion Sandy Jones for more than 40 years. Murry was born in Frederick, MD to Anna and John Doyle. He is survived by a son Bradley Doyle and step son John Jones both of Pennsylvania, two sisters, Roseanna Bowlus and Marguerite Doyle. And one brother Brian Doyle. All of Frederick. He is preceded in death by his brother Andy Doyle, and brother in law Jack Bowlus Jr.

After graduating from Walkersville High School, Murry joined the United States Army. By trade Murry was a painter, but could do a little bit of everything if you called and needed a hand. He loved to watch Golf, Nascar, and Comedies. But what he really loved was a nice cold beer.

There will not be any public viewing or graveside services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 18 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved