Myo Bathaung Obituary
passed away on April 9, 2019 of Rockville, MD and of Monrovia, MD. He is survived by his devoted life-partner of 47 years, Ruth Ann Seligson; Dear son of Myint Bathaung; He is also survived by brothers Peter and Phone, a niece, a nephew, an uncle and the Spear family; and also, by many other loving relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his father U Ba Thaung.

Myo Bathaung was born in Paris, France on August 20, 1949. Traveled in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Myo came to the U.S.A when his father was working at the UN.

A celebration of life will be held at the Johnson's in Urbana, MD. Interment will be at Machpelah Cemetery at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial thank-you recognition be made to Infusion Center at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
