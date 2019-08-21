Home

Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
1935 - 2019
Myra Lee Obituary
Mrs. Myra Jean Lee, 83, of Emmitsburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was the loving wife of 64 years to Raymond J. Lee, Jr. Born in Frederick on October 31, 1935, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Edna Mae Keith Crummitt.

Jean had worked as a nurse's aide at Frederick Memorial Hospital and Vindonbona Nursing Home.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Glen E. Gibbons, of Frederick, grandchildren, Rebecca Gibbons, Todd Harman and Brittany and Sherri Gibbons, great grandchildren, Julie and Michael Keyser, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, George Crummitt and William E. Crummitt, Jr., Delores O'Bryan and Gloria Tyeryar.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
