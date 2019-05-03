Myrtle Louise Clevenger, 89, of Harpers Ferry, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family while under the care of Hospice. Born Tuesday, February 4, 1930, in Gaither, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William Elwood Dean and Carrie Elvira Norwood Dean.



Myrtle was a faithful member of the Mannings Assembly of God and supported many charities. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a good listener and nonjudgmental confidant. She loved sewing, sitting outside and enjoying the peacefulness of nature, and her chihuahua, Tinker Bell. She had worked for Safeway as a bulk food manager.



She is survived by two sons: William Clevenger, and wife Cathy, of Tennessee, and Gary Clevenger, of Harpers Ferry; two daughters: Penny Clevenger, and husband Ron Jacobs, of Chicago, Illinois, and Sharon Weedy, of Lemoyne, Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles Edward Clevenger; three sons: Charles Clevenger, Jr., Chris K. Clevenger, and David Clevenger; grandson, William Clevenger; three brothers: William E. Dean, Jr., Otis V. Dean, and Clarence H. Dean, and one sister, Vivian M. Ellis.



Funeral services will be held 11 am, Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Jefferson Chapel Funeral Home with the Pastor Steve Lewis officiating. Interment will be in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, Maryland. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the by calling 1-800-227-2345 or by visiting .



Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 3 to May 5, 2019