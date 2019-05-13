Myrtle Louise Carr, 85, of Montgomery Village, Maryland formerly of Vindix, Maryland passed away on May 6, 2019 at Manor Care of Chevy Chase, Maryland.



Born May 21, 1933 in Vindix, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Randall Heber and Mabel (Paugh) Tasker.



Myrtle was a bus attendant for special needs children at Montgomery County Public Schools for 35 years before retiring.



Surviving her are children Martin W. Carr and wife Lisa of Mt. Airy, Robin L. Carr and her companion Carroll Shipe of Laytonsville, and Barbara Printz and husband Phillip of West Virginia; grandchildren Richard L. Whetzel, Dawn M. Herman, Richard W. Carr and wife Becky, Melissa Wright and husband Arthur, Darwin Gutierrez-Carr, and Emily Gutierrez-Carr. She also had 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws Elizabeth Paugh of Swanton, Maryland and Leona Tasker of Wayland, Ohio.



In addition to her parents she was predeceased by son William Richard Carr; brothers Danny (Poose) Tasker and Melvin Paugh.



Memorial services will be held on May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Walnut Bottom Assembly of God on Walnut Bottom Road. Interment of ashes will be held at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Swanton, Maryland.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. .



Pritts Funeral Chapel in Kitzmiller are assisting the family with arrangements.