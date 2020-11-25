Myrtle "Marty" Myers ran into the loving arms of Jesus on November 24, 2020. She was surrounded by family and supported by the prayers of many family and friends.
Marty was born the daughter of Edwin and Myrtle Langlettig on September 4, 1945. She was raised in South Baltimore, graduated from Southern High School and attended Western Maryland College. She went on to obtain her bachelor's degree in mathematics from Towson State University, then a second bachelor's degree in accounting from Towson State University.
Marty was a Certified Public Accountant in Frederick, becoming the first female partner at McLean, Koehler, Sparks & Hammond. She later opened her own accounting practice, where she provided caring, hands-on client service before retiring in 2013.
Marty was an active member at Mount Union Lutheran Church in Middleburg. She loved her family deeply, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and trips with family to the Outer Banks. Prior to feeling the effects of Parkinson's Disease, Marty was a volunteer math tutor at Carroll Lutheran School.
Marty is survived by Fred, her devoted husband of 50 years. She is also survived by her son Alex, his wife Cindy, and three grandchildren-Charlie, Lydia and Evelynn. She was predeceased by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, November 28th, with physical attendance limited to immediate family. To attend remotely, please visit www.MountUnionChurch.org
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to either Mount Union Lutheran Church (PO Box 411, Taneytown, MD 21787) or Carroll County Youth Service Bureau (59 Kate Wagner Rd, Westminster, MD 21157). The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.HartzlerFuneralHome.com
.